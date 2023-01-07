A local restaurant shares how they will accommodate the rush of people during the Palm Springs International Film Festival

It was a packed house for some local restaurants thanks to increased visitors for the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Staff members are busy seating customers at Sherman's Deli in Palm Springs.

"We go to all the local restaurants we don't eat in a big chain," says Michael Shapiro, film festival-goer.

Michael Shapiro and Elaine Fox came from Sedona, Arizona, to enjoy the film festival and local hot spots.

"So people come with friends, we've sat with two people we didn't know today because we shared tables," says Elaine fox, film festival-goer. "So it has a special community feeling which the film festival also has."

The people in the above photo came to Palm Springs specifically for the International Film Festival. "An event that brings over 100,000 attendees and a bunch of wonderful people, you know, it definitely makes a huge impact on business," says Jesse Moreno, the General Manager of Sherman's Deli. "So we're all excited too, you know, be part of it."

Sherman's Deli and Bakery have prepped for the rush with around 50 employees for the weekend.

"We want to provide a good wholesome meal, you know, so, quality and good service," says Moreno. "That's how we get them in. That's why we keep them all year round."

Between bites, some guests plan out which films to see.

"Love seeing all the movies from all the different countries and see how people live in different parts of the world," says Brahm Levin, a film festival-goer. "I come to the deli because its quick food is good. And it's very close to the theaters."



"If you don't support the local businesses, you won't have anything left in town," says Shapiro.