Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopening at 1:30 PM after temporary closure

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will reopen at 1:30 p.m. following a technical issue that left the attraction closed Monday morning.

Officials announced that the tram would have a delayed opening due to "technical issues."

At around 1:15 p.m., officials announced that the issue was resolved and the tram would be back open at 1:30 p.m.

"We have just received confirmation that we will be reopening at 1:30 pm today. Our maintenance team was able to replace the part that caused the electrical issue. The tramcar has been tested multiple times and is now up and running," tram officials wrote.

