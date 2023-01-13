Interested in learning how policing works?

The Palm Springs Police Department is taking applications for its Community Police Academy where people can learn the ins and outs behind policing.

“The goal is to create partnerships with our community members so when they go out it gives them a different perspective of how we operate as a police department," explained Lieutenant Mike Villegas.

The academy is 12 weeks long starting January 31 and will be every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Some of the courses will include hands-on learning for traffic enforcement, shoot-don't-shoot scenarios, use of force, de-escalation, and how investigations are conducted, among other subjects.

While this academy doesn't make you an officer it is a step forward in potentially becoming part of the Citizens on Patrol Program (COP Program).

People in the COP Program are all volunteers who must go through a screening process, background check, and complete 50 additional hours of training.

Volunteers are considered an extension of the police department and handle numerous duties like helping with special events, routine patrols of the city, and assisting with traffic or DUI checkpoints.

All COP volunteers must undergo the Community Police Academy first.

You can find more information including an application for the Community Police Academy on the Palm Springs Police Department website.