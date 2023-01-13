Plans and updates for a new regional park in Palm Desert

The City of Palm Desert had plans and conversations surrounding a new regional sports park in North Palm Desert.

A city spokesperson confirms they are planning to build two new parks in the city of Palm Desert.

The regional sports park has been preliminarily identified to include new recreational opportunities and activities for the residents of Palm Desert.

All the public recommendations for the park are expected to be presented to Parks and Recreation Subcommittee and Parks and Recreation Commission in early 2023.

The city is working on gathering public input for another park closer to the 10 (near the new development Genesis), and homes were sold there with that promise.

The city has 2 locations they have discussed in the past year.

After speaking to city officials, if selected, the Dinah Shore Drive and Gerald Ford Drive location will be a Community Park.

The latest prospective location for the City-owned land North of Frank Sinatra Drive and Portola would be for the Regional Park.

After speaking to Thomas Soule, there has not been a concrete decision about where the parks will be located. They plan to consider all public recommendations when deciding the best location for the parks and the design of the parks.

The City is hosting a Community Forum on Saturday, January 14th, from 10 am until 1 pm for all residents to come and speak to the designers. This gives them a chance to gather as much feedback from the community to build what the residents would like to have in their community.

It will be held on Saturday, January 14th, at the Palm Desert iHub facility (37023 Cook St Suite 102). OPEN TO THE PUBLIC between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm.

Also, to give the city feedback, you can fill out surveys on an engagement page.