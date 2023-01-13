Skip to Content
January 13, 2023 8:08 PM
Published 5:10 PM

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in a shooting near Lake Elsinore

Update 7:55 p.m.

The deputy has died, the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept announced. He was identified by the agency as Deputy Darnell Calhoun.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a news conference at 9:00 p.m. in Wildomar.

This is the second Riverside County Sheriff's deputy to be killed in a shooting in a little over two weeks.

Original Report 5:10 p.m.

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot near Lake Elsinore, the agency confirmed just after 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The deputy was rushed to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment. The agency announced the deputy is in serious condition.

Scene at Inland Valley Medical Center

The shooting happened on the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane in the unincorporated community of Lakeland Village. The agency confirmed a suspect is in custody.

This shooting comes a little over 15 days after another Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley.

Deputy Isaiah Cordero was honored by family, friends, and colleagues during a memorial service just last week.

