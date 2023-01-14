Residents in Palm Desert are giving their recommendations for two new park designs.

Residents went to the Palm Desert I Hub to give their recommendations about the two North Palm Desert Community Parks.

The city is working on gathering public input for another park closer to the 10 (near the new development Genesis), and homes were sold there with that promise.

Council member Evan Trubee says that the location across from Genesis was part of the development deal, so that location will most likely be the location for the passive community park.

That location is off Dinah Shore Drive and Gerald Ford Drive.

The latest prospective location for the City-owned land North of Frank Sinatra Drive and Portola would be for the Regional Park. At the forum, the city-owned sandy lot was sectioned into three. The design team was getting input on where the residents believed would be the best location for the park.

The design team from Interwest talked to about forty residents that came to the community forum.

"we're starting the process for the design," says Gianno Feoli, Director of landscape architecture and urbanism for Interwest Consulting Group. "So our goal here is to be able to collect data from residents find out what residents want in their parks, as a philosophy our firm is, is one that we don't want to impose or dictate to residents, what should go in their community? Ideally, the ethos of our practice is that when we leave the park, once we're done with the design, we want to make sure that it's a public space, that it's equitable and accessible, and user-friendly to everybody. And it's really critical to be able to understand what it is that the residents want."

Some residents have been keeping a close eye on this project, especially residents who bought homes in the Gated community called Genesis. "We bought the house brand new and as a part of the new developments in the north part of towns," says Carlos Garcia, a Genesis resident. "And it's very exciting to be part of this and to see how this area is growing and becoming much more built-in."

Garcia has grandkids, and he is really hoping to get a skate park in the North Palm Desert Regional Sports Park. Even though on the mood boards provided by the design team, many residents were not choosing that activity.

For the passive community park, "I'm looking for an area to go strolling, to walking or biking and walk around the same neighborhood over and over and over again, it gets a little dull," says Garcia. "So it's just it would be nice to have another park nearby."

The second park is an active type of park, see photos below: (the dots indicate residents' choices)