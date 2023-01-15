Skip to Content
Valley residents celebrate Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

Yoichi Okamoto

Valley residents celebrate the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life for his birthday. Dr. King would have been 93 years of age if he were still alive.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration

January 15th at 2:00 pm  

Love of Christ Community Church, 

43640 Burr St, Indio, CA  92201

While the celebration is going on, there will be a special message from the previous Mayor and now Council Member Waymond Fermon.

Across the nation, marches and parades are gearing up to celebrate the Civil Rights Leader.

President Biden traveled from Delaware to Atlanta, Georgia, Sunday morning to give remarks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day tomorrow.

Miyoshi Price

