The American Express Tournament opens to the public

The American Express (PGA Tour) Tournament is back for its 64th year starting Thursday, where hundreds of golfers are expected to take to three local courses.

The tournament will be played across PGA West's Stadium Course which is the host venue, Nicklaus Tournament Course, and La Quinta Country Club.

It will be from January 19 to January 22.

The final round will be played on Sunday on the PGA West Stadium Course. The event will showcase 156 professional golfers and 156 amateurs.

Aside from golf, there are also musical performances that include Gwen Stefani, and Darius Rucker.

Gwen Stefani will be performing at the end of the second-round play on Friday. Darius Rucker will be performing on Saturday.

You can purchase tickets on the tournament's website.