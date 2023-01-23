Staying safe during an active shooter situation

Following the shooting in Monterey Park that killed ten people, you can prepare yourself in case you were to ever find yourself in a similar situation.

The Department of Homeland Security has a few ways people can respond to an active shooter situation.

Be aware of your environment and any possible dangers.

Take note of the two nearest exits in any facility you visit.

If you are in an office, stay there and secure the door.

If you are in a hallway, get into a room and secure the door.

As a last resort, attempt to take the active shooter down. When the shooter is at close range and you cannot flee, your chance of survival is much greater if you try to incapacitate him/her.

Call 911 when it is safe to do so.

On Saturday two men and two women were killed by a suspect identified by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

Gunfire erupted inside Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park around 10:20 p.m.

Several others were wounded and taken to nearby hospitals.

About 30 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, authorities said the suspect entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra with a gun in hand.

Bystanders at the Lai Lai Ballroom were able to tackle to gun away from the suspect causing him to run away.

On Sunday in Torrence SWAT officers closed in on a white van where the suspect turned the gun on himself according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff.

Police said they found evidence in the white van linking the suspect to the Monterey Park shooting and the attempted shooting in Alhambra.

An investigation is ongoing to determine a motive.

President Joe Biden ordered White House flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims until Thursday. The president also directed his Homeland Security advisor to mobilize federal support for the state and local investigations.