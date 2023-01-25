Avenue 44 apartments moving forward in Indio after residents voiced support, concerns

The Indio Planning Commission unanimously approved a new affordable housing complex set to be on Avenue 44.

Several residents were in attendance at Wednesday night’s meeting. Most of them were there for the proposed Avenue 44 Apartments.

The 180-unit affordable housing complex would be built just off of Golf Center Parkway. It's a place that many residents feel say is necessary with Indio being the biggest city in the Coachella Valley.

“Hoping that other residents will also see the importance and just kind of place themselves in the shoes of families that just struggle every day. Trying to, you know, meet the basic needs for their families," said Indio resident Vanessa Moreno.

Moreno is just one of many residents who spoke in favor of the project.

Long-time resident Adrianna Rivera, who was born and raised in Indio, voiced similar concerns. She believes minimum wage is not growing with the cost of living.

Even though Rivera is a young professional with job, she says it’s hard to keep up with rising rent prices.

“With greater responsibility comes a little greater pay raise and it's been been very beneficial. But even still, I don't think I could be able to afford an apartment of that caliber. So it's nice to have options, especially with this project," Rivera explained.

The Avenue 44 Apartments were also met with push back. Nearby residents of the proposed site cited privacy concerns.

“I don't think anybody wants a three story building in the backyard. And this is what is going to be they're taking away our privacy because they can look down into our yard," said an Indio resident.

While others believed traffic would become a major problem.

Indio resident Jesus Ortega believes the complex should be moved to another part of the city.

“When it rains, the wash on [Avenue] 44, it closes every time when it rains hard and now we're gonna have that blocked off trying to get into Old North Indio," Ortega said. "There's plenty of other areas where they can put these homes.”

Since it’s been approved by the planning commission, the Avenue 44 apartments will now head the Indio City Council for approval.