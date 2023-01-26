PSUSD is sponsoring students to go on college tours

Palm Springs Unified School District will sponsor 24 students on an H.S.I. (Hispanic Serving Institutions) tour in Austin, Texas, and 24 students attending the H.B.C.U. (Historically Black Colleges and Universities)tour to Washington, D.C.

Last Year, they sent 24 of their students on an H.B.C.U. Tour on the east coast. The District paid their transportation, meals, and lodging and raised funds (with the help of the African American Parent Advisory Committee (AAPAC) to help with other expenses.

The District will be paying the expenses above for all students, but they are also seeking donations from the public to help with additional costs. TO SUPPORT, USE THIS LINK https://secure.qgiv.com/for/hbcu/.

News Channel 3 will get more details from the Diversity and Racial Equity Specialist as well as a couple of students who are going to be going on the tours to help publicize these great opportunities and also let viewers know that they can help the students.