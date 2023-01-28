The Agua Caliente band of Cahuilla Indians hosted a day of bird singing at Palm Springs High School.

The event was called Singing The Birds, and it drew tribes from across the region to the Coachella Valley to share their histories through song and dance.

Vendors came out to sell clothing, accessories, and books telling their stories.

The chairman says 2023 Singing The Birds event is a chance to share their culture.

"It is our responsibility, our generation, to pass down the traditions, what we've learned down to the next generation to keep the culture living, keeping that spirit alive is very, very important," says Reid Milanovich, the chairman of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. That's how we learned.

"We've danced, we celebrate," says Leona Marquez, a member of the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe. "We use it to mourn to celebrate life and death."

Food stands and trucks served the crowd's favorite, Indian tacos - keeping a long line throughout the day.