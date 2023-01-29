Cyber security, foreign policy, and more; 2023 Speaker series kick-off

Desert Town Hall, presented by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, is kicking off their 2023 speakers series.

The series includes four speakers who will appear before an audience of nearly 2,000 ticket holders at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells. 150 Coachella Valley high school students will join in on the presentations.

"We are thrilled to present these respected leaders for the 2023 series," said Executive Director Becky Kurtz. "Attendees will hear from acclaimed experts on foreign policy, the national political scene, cyber security, genius and innovation, and more."

On January 29th, Frank Abagnale and fraud prevention expert and bestselling author of Scam Me If You Can, reveals what the world's most skilled scammers are up to and how to stop them. He is one of the world's most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement, and secure documents.

The youth town hall takes place at 5 pm in the Valencia Ballroom in the lower lobby of the main resort.

The main Desert Town Hall speech takes place promptly at 6 pm in the Emerald Ballroom at the very back of the property.

In the following weeks, the other speakers will provide their time to Coachella Valley students.

Kimberley Strassel on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Strassel is an award-winning journalist and author, weekly columnist of "Potomac Watch" for the Wall Street Journal, and she also serves on the Wall Street Journal editorial board.

Mike Pompeo on Monday, March 6, 2023. Pompeo served under President Trump as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2017 to 2018 and as Secretary of State from 2018 to 2021. He is the first person to have held both of those positions. As our nation's senior diplomat, Pompeo helped craft U.S. foreign policy based on our nation's founding ideals, putting America first. He emphasized renewing alliances with key allies, including Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

Walter Isaacson on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Isaacson is a bestselling author, acclaimed historian, journalist, and Professor of History at Tulane University. He is the former president and CEO of the Aspen Institute, where he is now a distinguished fellow, and he also served as chairman and CEO of CNN and a managing editor at Time magazine. An accomplished biographer, Isaacson has written acclaimed books on Leonardo da Vinci, Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin, Albert Einstein, Henry Kissinger, and, most recently, Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna. He is also the co-author of The Wise Men: Six Friends and the World They Made.