Acrisure Arena preps for Harry Styles’s “Love On Tour”

Several Harry Styles fans flocked to Acrisure Arena on Monday to get an early buy on the "Love On Tour" merchandise.

Merchandise is being sold to fans ahead of the shows on both nights.

Harry Styles will be performing on January 31 and February 1.

A big question if you plan to go, what am I going to do for parking?

Acrisure Arena is planning to utilize the Xavier Prep lot, which is usually used for overflow parking. However, today and tomorrow it's going to be used for staff parking, ride-share services drop off/pick up, and a parent waiting area.

This is the first time the arena has set up a parent waiting area. John Page with Acrisure Arena said they are expecting a younger demographic to attend the concert, which means more utilization of drop-offs. Even then Page also said staff will remain proactive in making sure everyone who needs parking gets a spot, and if more parking is needed they have the resources.

You are advised to pre-purchase parking if bringing your car.

The arena said California Highway Patrol is a huge contributing factor to the flow of traffic onto the main streets.

Anyone not planning to attend the concerts is highly recommended to avoid the area. There will be several cars coming in and out of Varner Ave where the arena is located onto Cook and Washington.