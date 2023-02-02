Local officials celebrate the completion of Indio Roadwork project

A $5.5 million county project to fix and beautify Highway 111 and Oasis Street in downtown Indio has been completed right before the return of the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival in February.

A ribbon cutting was in Indio at 82-503 Highway 111. Various officials spoke and applauded the work that many people had a hand in completing.

"It was necessary, the road improvements and just the public safety improvements overall," says Supervisor Victor Manuel Perez. "And it's gonna definitely benefit not only the city of Indio but the county when we do talk about the National Date festival, 75 years in the making outside of COVID; it would have been 76. Right. But in any event, we're also going to make some major improvements here on the fairgrounds, which I'm very proud to announce."

Surrounding businesses are relieved that their main entrance is on Highway 111.

"Everybody had to use the back roads, and not too many people are familiar with the back road," Juan Ochoa, also known as Pablo Fades, an Indio Barber. "So now that the main road is open, I'm glad everything's good. Back to normal."

Another local says that the improvements will positively impact businesses and help with the flow of traffic.

As the ceremony was going on, Supervisor Victor Manuel Perez made an announcement. "I'm going to use some ARPA money, and we're going to upscale and upgrade the festival ground," says Supervisor Perez.