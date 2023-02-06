Locals react as Gov. Newsom calls for federal investigation into high natural gas prices

As millions of Californians continue to experience soaring gas utility bills, Governor Gavin Newsom is now urging the federal government to investigate the recent price spike.

The increase is making a big impact on gas and electricity bills for local residents.

“I'm extremely concerned about energy prices. Because I just don't see how most people can sustain that type of increase," said Rancho Mirage homeowner, Gina White.

When White received her most recent Southern California Edison electricity bill, it totaled nearly $1,400. She says that's about 4 times the usual amount she pays.

“It's gotta be a mistake. That was my first thought, honestly," she added, "My heart sank because I just quite understand it.”

White says that her home’s energy usage during the month was nothing out of the normal. She said she tried reaching out to SCE for help, but never got an answer.

“I can't get a hold of anybody. It's one sided. And, you know, I think people are getting tired of being you know, getting the runaround and not getting anything answered.”

White took to the Nextdoor app about her problem, only to find several other residents experiencing the same thing.

SoCal Edison explained the significant price increase for natural gas has affected their rates.

“Generators from natural gas companies, those costs have risen. So it's going to show up in our rates... Even though we don't provide gas service, you're seeing gas service rates climb much higher, said Ron Gales, spokesperson for Southern California Edison.

Californians will be receiving up to $120 of relief toward gas and utility bills next month, which includes PG&E, Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Gas Company.

“Customers usually receive that credit in April of this year, we're moving up the timing of that credit to March so customers are getting that credit sooner on their bills. This year, the credit for SCE customers is going to be $71."

SoCalGas announced just last week that relief is on the way.