Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Rancho Mirage

A bicyclist has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Rancho Mirage Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3:00 p.m. near the area of Gerald Ford and Los Alamos.

Details on the crash remain limited. The Westbound side of Gerald Ford has been shut down near the site of the crash.

There have been a lot of bicyclists around the Coachella Valley Friday, many getting ready for the Tour de Palm Springs on Saturday. While not known if this person was getting ready for that ride, police did put out an alert for drivers to be careful and mindful of bikes sharing the road.

