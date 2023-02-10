Local women in Aviation react to the all-female piloted team for the Super Bowl Fly over

This Super Bowl Sunday, a group of women will make history performing the Diamond Formation Flyover.

One of the Navy Fighter pilots is from Riverside. Petty Officer 2nd Class Lizvette Montiel, a native of Riverside, California, is one of the sailors maintaining the aircraft for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122.

A local woman shares her story of her father teaching her to fly, but she says there weren't many female pilots when she was watching her father fly. News Channel 3 asked her if there had been representation of female pilots during her younger years, would she have become a pilot? "I would have my father taught me how to fly, and we would have been flying, but I was not going to be a stewardess," says Jane Barnett, an employee at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

She says she saw more stewardesses who are called Flight Attendants, today,but always took pride that her father taught her to fly.

She was incredibly proud to see how far women have come in the military especially flying, and says she'll be watching the Super Bowl to witness the historical moment in Pilot History.