Volunteers pave the way for Tour de Palm Springs – Coachella Valley

Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of Coachella Valley for the annual Tour de Palm Springs - CV charity event on Saturday. But it's because of volunteers the event is able to happen in the first place.

“We had 8 volunteers when we first started the event. Now we have 2,500 volunteers. That's where all the kudos go to, the volunteers because without them we can’t put on an event," explained Tim Esser, Tour de Palm Springs - Coachella Valley founder.

Chris and Jennifer Schultz own CJ's Power Lining & Design, a contracting company, and have volunteered for the event for 10 years now.

The couple takes their work even further, by giving their employees a day off to help set up the track for the event.

“It’s not about us or the business, it’s about giving back," said Chris. "The service above self and wanting to impact the community to make it a better place.”

Several volunteer opportunities are still available. You can find more on how you can volunteer for the Tour de Palm Springs - Coachella Valley charity event through its website or call (760) 674-4700.