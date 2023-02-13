A bicyclist shares her story after witnessing a traffic collision in Rancho Mirage

A Canadian woman visiting the valley witnessed a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Rancho Mirage that she says left a pedestrian injured. She says her bike was also damaged during the incident.

News channel three spoke with Deborah Ross, one of the incident's victims.

She says it happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Da Vall and Frank Sinatra near Wolfson Park.

RSO Public Information Officer confirms the incident:

"I spoke with the deputy who handled the investigation today, he advised that it was unknown whether or not they were spectators, a part of the race, or passersbys," says Sergeant Deirdre Vickers. "The investigation revealed there were no crimes committed, and no arrests were made. We are not aware of any other individuals involved in the collision. I am unable to confirm whether or not the vehicle was followed by any witnesses."

Ross says she managed to jump off her bike as the car sent her bike flying, and when she gathered herself, she saw a woman with blood running down her arm. She tells News Channel 3 that the two cyclists were not a part of the Tour de Palm Springs. She and her sister-in-law were riding trails through Michael S. Wolfson Park. Ross continued saying that the pedestrian was walking across the street when she was struck first by the vehicle then Ross's bike was hit. They were not participating in the Tour de Palm Springs.

