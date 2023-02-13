Health experts warn of an increased number of stomach flu cases

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increased number of norovirus cases in California recently.

The norovirus is also known as the stomach flu and includes symptoms of severe vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain.

The biggest danger of getting the virus is becoming dehydrated. Health experts are warning people, if they get it, to drink water often.

The stomach flu spreads year-round but is seen more during the winter months.

It is extremely contagious and can be easily transmitted through contact with an infected person, eating contaminated food or water, of touching surfaces with the virus, and then touching your mouth.

By washing your hands often and staying home if sick, you can help prevent the virus from spreading.