Strong winds knock down trees on Arenas Road in Palm Springs

Strong winds hit the Coachella Valley on Tuesday, sparking a First Alert Weather Alert. In downtown Palm Springs, the winds knocked down trees in front of a restaurant/bar on Arenas Road.

Two trees fell down right in front of Blackbook near its outside patio area.

"Everyone is safe but this is scary. Right in front of black book. Be careful. It’s crazy windy. It’s stopped now but who knows," wrote Michael Mafavon on Facebook

Malfavon was right there when the trees fell as were viewers Scott Gaw and Tim Grimes, who sent us pictures of the trees down.

Viewer John Taylor sent us video of crews working to cut down parts of the tree so they can move it.

The good news for the Coachella Valley is that the winds will calm down now. The High Wind Warning in effect for the Coachella Valley and our surrounding mountain areas ends at 10 p.m.

It was an interesting weather day here in our area. It was windy in the valley, we saw rain in the Banning Pass area and up in the High Desert, there was snow!

