$2 billion Powerball jackpot winner revealed in California

The winner of the November $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was identified in Altadena, California on Tuesday.

The California Lottery said the winner was a man named Edwin Castro. No other information was released about Castro.

Castro declined to appear at the press conference where the winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena but sent a statement to be read.

“As much as I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing the real winner is the California Public School System. As someone who received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it’s gratifying to hear that as a result of my win the California School System greatly benefits as well.”

In 1984 voters approved a law that required the California Lottery to provide supplemental funding to the state's public schools.