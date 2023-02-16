Modernism Week is back in the valley for its 18th year

Locals and visitors of the valley can explore the Modernism Week headquarters at the Hyatt Palm Springs hotel for free; it is open to the public for the next eleven days.

Modernism Week is upon the valley. From February 16th until the 26th, people will be able to go on bus tours on red double-decker buses and tour homes with midcentury architecture and design.

Modernism Week features more than 350 events, including the Palm Springs Modernism Show, Signature Home Tours, films, lectures, Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tours, nightly parties and live music, walking and bike tours, tours of Sunnylands, fashion, classic cars, modern garden tours, a vintage travel trailer exhibition, and so much more. Go to the websites if you would like to purchase tickets for any of the activities. Some proceeds go to scholarships for local valley students that are pursuing architecture and design.

The Palm Springs High School Jazz Band and Heat Wave Band played live at the opening ceremony. The Mayor of Palm Springs stood with the CEO and Co-Founder of Modernism Week as they held the ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off modernism week.

Modernism Week celebrates and appreciates midcentury architecture and design, as well as contemporary thinking in these fields, by encouraging education, preservation, and sustainable modern living as represented in the greater Palm Springs area.