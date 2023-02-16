Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:59 AM

Modernism Week is back in the valley for its 18th year

KESQ

Locals and visitors of the valley can explore the Modernism Week headquarters at the Hyatt Palm Springs hotel for free; it is open to the public for the next eleven days.

Modernism Week is upon the valley. From February 16th until the 26th, people will be able to go on bus tours on red double-decker buses and tour homes with midcentury architecture and design.

 Modernism Week features more than 350 events, including the Palm Springs Modernism Show, Signature Home Tours, films, lectures, Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tours, nightly parties and live music, walking and bike tours, tours of Sunnylands, fashion, classic cars, modern garden tours, a vintage travel trailer exhibition, and so much more. Go to the websites if you would like to purchase tickets for any of the activities. Some proceeds go to scholarships for local valley students that are pursuing architecture and design.

The Palm Springs High School Jazz Band and Heat Wave Band played live at the opening ceremony. The Mayor of Palm Springs stood with the CEO and Co-Founder of Modernism Week as they held the ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off modernism week.

Modernism Week celebrates and appreciates midcentury architecture and design, as well as contemporary thinking in these fields, by encouraging education, preservation, and sustainable modern living as represented in the greater Palm Springs area.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content