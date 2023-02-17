Skip to Content
Modernism Week impacts local business

KESQ

Thousands of visitors are walking the Downtown Palm Springs area, and businesses are putting their best foot forward to turn foot traffic into dollars.

A local business owner says that she started seeing more people as soon as Modernism Weekend Kicked off on Thursday.

She gives some tips for attracting customers in an interview with News Channel 3. One of her biggest tips is to make a window colorful and use design pieces that go with the color scheme of Modernism Week.

Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 at 4 p, 5 p, and 6 p to hear more from some local business owners and managers.

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

