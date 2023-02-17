Skip to Content
Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival opens to the public

The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival opens to the public on Friday after not happening for the last three years.

The fair runs from February 17 to February 26.

On the first day, the event opens at 3:00 p.m. Every day after that it will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The fair and festival have a variety of rides, animals, shows, shopping, food, contest, and more.

Ticket prices include:

  • General Admission is $15 at the gate and $10 online.
  • Seniors 62 and older are $13 at the gate and $10 online.
  • Youth from 6-12 years old are $12 at the gate and $10 online.
  • Youths 5 and under are free.
  • A carnival wristband is between $32 to $37.

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

