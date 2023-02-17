The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival opens to the public on Friday after not happening for the last three years.

The fair runs from February 17 to February 26.

On the first day, the event opens at 3:00 p.m. Every day after that it will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The fair and festival have a variety of rides, animals, shows, shopping, food, contest, and more.

Ticket prices include: