A celebration of stories supporting transgender and nonbinary youth

The Palm Springs Public Library has books that highlight stories of transgender and nonbinary people.

The Palm Springs Human Rights Commission chose community leaders and Mayor Grace Garner to read children's books in the library's youth room which spoke to gender identity awareness among youth.

The Commission called the event, A celebration of stories supporting transgender and non-binary youth.

CDC shares data from a 2021 report saying 45 % of LGBQ+ students seriously consider attempting suicide.

CDC also shares that the (T) for transgender is not listed because there were no questions assessing gender identity.

"If you don't have these conversations with your kid, somebody's going to have the conversations, whether it's a friend and another person, or most likely someone on YouTube, or even an artificial intelligence on YouTube, you never know," says, Matt Cavnar, a parent that attended the event. "So it's up to you to be the door into the world they're going out into. I mean, you should always be open to them. And you should help give them a perspective and shape their perspective in a way that you think is ultimately open, broad, and encompassing of the complexity of the world as it is today."