This year marks 74 years of the Aladdin Musical at the Riverside County Fair and Date Festival

This year marks the 74th year of the Aladdin Musical at the Riverside County Fair and Date Festival.

"This year, we have 32," says Richard De Haven, the musical producer. "That's our smallest cast ever. The largest cast was 240. Our average cast has been 70 to 80 over the years." He says they still feel the effects of covid but are extremely happy to be back on the stage.

All ages are performing in the musical, but the beauty of this musical is that some of the performers are second and third-generation in this play. "My aunt was in the play," says Sarah Ortiz, the mother of one of the performers. "65 years ago, my aunt and uncle both played as I don't know exactly what characters they played, but they were in the play." Her daughter is performing as The Citizens of Agrabah this year.

There are many types of performances throughout the festival.

A traditional Mexican dance performance graced the same stage as the musical.

The wore traditional attire as they performed a variety of dances. "Jalisco dresses, they're beautiful, made of colorful like our tradition," says Ximena Nuno, a performer. "They're colorful; they're pink. They're all the colors."

There were thousands of festival goers that were watching the dancers perform, but some also got up to dance in the crowd.

For the Riverside County Fair and Date Festival, full schedule.