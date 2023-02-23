The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament is back to raise funds for St. Jude Research

The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament is back in town this week with several events that will help raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The events run from Thursday, February 23 to Sunday, February 26. Many of the events are indoors so organizers said weather won't be a factor. However, on Saturday and Sunday, the golf tournament portion may face some changes.

The Warburton's spokesperson Andrea Carter said they will pivot as needed and notify attendees if anything changes.

Tickets for the Warburton are sold out however there are still ways people can contribute to the cause.

On Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Zach Shallcross from The Bachelor is making a special appearance where people will be able to take a photo and accept a rose. The cost is $100 for the opportunity and funds will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. You must register online.

You can find more information on the Warburton and other ways you can take part on its website.