Golfers say rain or shine, they are playing in the Warburton to support St. Jude’s mission

The Warburton Celebrity Golf tournament board made very few changes to Saturday's expectations for players. Golfers played a whole day for fun; they were not taking scores.

Despite the wet wintry weather, the 13th annual Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament in the desert continues with the goal of helping fight childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Tomorrow, it will be a tournament on both courses. So it'll just be kind of a one-day tournament," says Andrea carter, a board member of Warburton. "Today was mostly for fun. Carter is referring to Sunday, February 26th.

News channel 3 was out on the greens with winds and a few sprinkles, capturing the golfers and facing the elements.

This tournament is to support and help the fight against pediatric cancers.

Rain or shine! It's tee-time Desert Willow Golf Resort and The Classic Club country club for the Warburton golf tournament. Some players chose to play golf, knowing it was raining. "Because it's a nice day," said Grant Fuhr, Hockey Hall of Famer and golf participant. "So I grew up in Canada. So this isn't a bad day." He and about four buddies played the game and enjoyed different vendors that gave out towels and tacos, and at one of the holes, there was a Jacuzzi Hot tub.

Fuhr says it was not hard to convince his group to come to the 13th annual golf tournament that supports St. Jude's mission to help children with catastrophic childhood diseases.

"It's such a good cause, and for St. Jude's, anytime you can come out to support that, it's worth it regardless of the weather."

"This is my eighth season," says Dave Corcoran, a St. Jude tournament volunteer. "And I'll tell you, I have never seen weather like this. This is a challenge today. We've got lots of golfers out. I didn't think anyone would show up."

Golfers did show up for golfing, fun, and food at The Classic Club and Desert Willow Golf Courses.

"We still had 65 golfers that wanted to go out in the rain," says Carter. "They're diehards."

The players' dedication to the course comes from their motivation to help the families of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"If the kids can go through what they can go through, we can endure a little bit of rain and wind," says Susan Rheney, wife of Warburton Chairman Clark Rheney.

Warburton organizers hope to break a fundraising record this weekend, aiming for about four million dollars.

The event has raised 22 million dollars for St. Jude in 13 years. If you would like to donate and help the Warburton team reach its goal, go to the website to find a variety of ways you can support the mission. There are online auctions, donation opportunities, and even the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.