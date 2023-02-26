Amber Alert issued for two Riverside children

An Amber Alert was issued for two children allegedly abducted by their father out of Riverside County on Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol said Lilianna,6, and Elias Acosta,2, were taken by their father in Riverside.

They are believed to be in a silver 2014 BMW 335i with California license plate 9AQR805.

Police officials said Frank Acosta Ortega, 27, is considered armed and dangerous. He is described to be 5'8" and weighs about 200 pounds.

The children have brown hair and eyes. There was no description of what the kids were last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees them or has information is urged to call 911.