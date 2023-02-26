Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:20 AM
Published 8:10 AM

Amber Alert issued for two Riverside children

An Amber Alert was issued for two children allegedly abducted by their father out of Riverside County on Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol said Lilianna,6, and Elias Acosta,2, were taken by their father in Riverside.

They are believed to be in a silver 2014 BMW 335i with California license plate 9AQR805.

Police officials said Frank Acosta Ortega, 27, is considered armed and dangerous. He is described to be 5'8" and weighs about 200 pounds.

The children have brown hair and eyes. There was no description of what the kids were last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees them or has information is urged to call 911.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content