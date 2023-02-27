San Bernardino County declares local emergency after massive snowstorms

San Bernardino County declared a local emergency on Monday as it seeks state and federal assistance following snowstorms over the weekend.

Residents in the county's mountain communities are trapped at home or unable to get back home due to several feet of snow that fell during the storm over the weekend, county officials said.

Updated at 6:20 p.m. on 2/25/23#Caltrans8 Crews continue to make steady progress in #SBCO mountain areas. At this time, access to residents cannot be granted due to heavy snow conditions. For public safety, hard closures remain in place while we work overnight. pic.twitter.com/UHUukRvSf3 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 26, 2023

More snow is expected to fall in the region as another storm will arrive Monday night. According to our First Alert Weather alert team, the mountains will see another round of snow, especially above 5,000 feet, with the potential for over a foot of fresh snowfall by Wednesday.

The emergency declaration seeks state and federal assistance to clear snow from mountain highways and neighborhood streets and support any other necessary work and services.

“Today’s emergency declaration is an important step which will elevate the state’s response to this extreme weather event,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe, whose Third District includes the impacted mountain communities. “Our team of state and local partners will continue working round-the-clock on a coordinated and comprehensive strategy to bring relief and resources to our residents, while also prioritizing the safety of all.”

We've compiled all the snow reports that we have received from county officials and spotters ☃️❄️



Below are the top 10 snowfall amounts, all of them in the San Bernardino Co Mtns.



Many other snow reports (and rainfall reports too!) can be found here: https://t.co/UAtQmHTkpx pic.twitter.com/4Qo5vtSK8E — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 26, 2023

County officials said its Public Works and Caltrans crews have been working tirelessly around the clock to create access along key routes for first responders, and progress is being made in some residential areas. Despite this, there is no estimate for when mountain highways will open to public traffic or when residential areas will be safe for local travel.

The County and the American Red Cross have established an emergency shelter and resource center for mountain residents who cannot get home at Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave. in Redlands.

Officials said the shelter will be staffed around the clock and resources will be available until 8 p.m. Monday and daily starting Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. A call center will operate at 909-387-3911 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to provide information.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department is utilizing specialized snow vehicles to access patients in medical need.

Some areas have experienced power outages and Southern California Edison is working to restore power for these customers.

All agencies are asking mountain residents and non-residents not currently on the mountain to avoid the area and allow road crews, first responders, and supply vehicles priority access to the limited number of roads that have been cleared.

The Sheriff’s Department and other first responders have had to divert resources to assist with several search and rescue calls for individuals engaged in non-essential travel across the mountain region. This is why agencies urge the public to be patient and respect the travel restrictions and road closures.

County Public Works has been in coordination with multiple agencies including CalFire, County Fire, the County Office of Emergency Services, Caltrans, and Southern California Edison. Crews have been working diligently around the clock to plow County-maintained roads as quickly as possible.

The priority is on primary roads creating arterial access from the state highways. Crews have been successful in plowing most primary roads across the mountain. Loaders are the primary snow removal heavy equipment in many areas due to the depth of the snow. Road graders and trucks cannot effectively remove snow in deep snow in excess of 3 feet.

Secondary roads will be completed once primary roads are passable. When storms stop, the County will begin to work on the widening and clearing of roads.

Answers to many storm-related frequently asked questions are available on the County’s FAQs webpage, https://dpw.sbcounty.gov/operations/snow-removal/FAQ/.

