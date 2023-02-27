The first Interfaith Antisemitism conference in the valley starts a conversation about hate and discrimination.

St. Margaret Episcopal Church in Palm Desert members plan to continue the conversation of hate and discrimination with faith-based organizations at an Interfaith Antisemitism conference.

The founder of the Mensch International Foundation says that the Jewish community is not antisemitic towards themselves, so conversations need to be had while antisemitism is on the rise.

"As people of faith, as just members of the human race, whenever one of us or a select group of us are discriminated against, or when there's violence perpetrated against one group, really is perpetrated against all of humanity," says Father Andrew Butler, of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church.

Father Andrew Butler worked with the leadership of the Mensch International Foundation to start a conversation between people of different faiths to talk about antisemitism.

"When I hear about anti semitism, I would normally think about the nazis in world war two," says Father Butler. "I would think that it would be diminished and nonexistent at this point. But I'm seeing the opposite of its anti semitism is alive and well."

Deacon Jesus Mercado is a part of the Sacred Heart Congregation, and he spoke about love no matter the religion or race. He says in Mexico, where he grew up; it was rare to see the hate against Jewish people.

"It's letting know, like in my parish, let the parishioners know that we need to embrace one another. I always believe that no one lives for oneself and no one dies for oneself," says Deacon Jesus Mercado.

"I think when you ask that question, hearing people's stories from the beginning and why they are the way they are, that's what we're learning here at st. Margaret's sacred ground and becoming a beloved community, not to judge people, because of until we've talked to them, it doesn't matter what color they are, let's hear your story and why you're doing what you're doing," says a member of the St. Margaret Church.

On Tuesday, February 28th, a committee called Voices For Peace in the Holy Land at St. Margaret's church will educate their congregation on hate and discrimination and how to show compassion for faith-based organizations. Contact Melissa Yarbray at St. Margaret Episcopal Church.