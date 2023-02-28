HARC data shows issues Coachella Valley residents faced within the last three years

A nonprofit called Health Assessment and Research for Communities (HARC) is releasing data Tuesday, that provides a comprehensive assessment of the Coachella Valley following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early data released from HARC showed:

10% of local adults are not vaccinated for COVID-19 and have no intention of getting vaccinated

Food insecurity among both adults and children has significantly increased from 2019 to 2022

The biggest barrier to care among both adults and children is the length of time it takes to get an appointment (likely caused by the healthcare provider shortage in the region)

1 in 5 adults and 1 in 4 children have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

The data was collected among 18,000 Coachella Valley residents in 2022. It was a survey mailed to residents with a $2 stipend.

The HARC survey is conducted every three years and covers topics from health insurance, health care access, major diseases, mental health, socio-economic needs, and much more.

The data is set to show what are the urgent needs of the Coachella Valley, and how can they be addressed.

“The idea is that we’re different here in the Coachella Valley, and there wasn’t enough data to really tell that story," explained HARC Chief Executive Officer Jenna Lecomte-Hinely. "So HARC was started with the idea that we would collect data on the Coachella Valley, and give that data back to the community at no charge.”

Some of the uses of the data include non-profits using the data for grant funding said Lecomte-Hinely.

The full report is expected to be posted on the HARC website at noon.

Check back here for a link to the survey.