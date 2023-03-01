PS Animal Shelter advises making a plan for your pet in case of emergencies

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter said it is experiencing a growing issue of receiving several pets from owners who passed away or are taken away because of a medical emergency.

Last year, the shelter received over 131 animals in these situations.

“We’re finding that people as a general rule don’t realize that if they haven’t made plans for their animal if something unexpected happens to them, their pet ends up here," explained Claire Grant, the PS Animal Shelter Manager of Humane Education.

Grant said this is something that can be prevented if owners take the proper steps.

One of those steps can be creating a power of attorney that delegates a person to take care of your pet if you were to pass or experience a medical emergency.

The animal shelter will be hosting an event to educate the public on what they should be doing as pet owners. An attorney will also be at the event to answer any legal questions regarding how to assign care to another person legally.

The event will be at The Mizell Center on Friday, March 3 at 5 pm.