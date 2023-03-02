Idyllwild and nearby mountain communities seek to recover after damaging snowstorm

The mountain communities are still recovering from the recent snow storm. We’re looking into different snow damage stories up in Idyllwild and we’ll bring you the latest tonight on @KESQ at 5/6pm❄️ pic.twitter.com/F812KyZhkQ — Marian Bouchot KESQ (@MarianKESQ) March 2, 2023

This week's snowstorm severely impacted Idyllwild and the surrounding mountain communities.

At least one local store had its roof collapse due to snow.

First responders have worked to remove fallen trees and downed power lines.

A pine tree toppled onto several mobile homes just west of Highway 243 during the snowstorm. No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.

The National Weather Service said that just over six inches of fresh snow fell in the area, following similar snowfall amounts recorded last week.

The Idyllwild Snow Cam, mounted on a business in Idyllwild Town Center, elevation 5,479 feet, showed thick snow drifts but roadways open in the downtown space Thursday.

