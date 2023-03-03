Skip to Content
A Coachella Valley organization is breaking the silence for men who are abused

KESQ

"There are thousands of men, in all walks of life, out there suffering because they feel too shameful to tell anyone about their abuse," says Carol Teitelbaum.

It Happens To Boys Conference in Indio starts at 8:30 am but runs until 5 pm, Friday, March 3rd, 2023, at ABC Recovery in Indio, hosted by Creative Change. This conference is in its 14th year in the Coachella Valley.

"We, as a community, are also paying the price for men who are not working on healing," says Carol Teitelbaum. "Survivors who are not processing their feelings,  who have all those feelings that have been pushed down, come out in rage, road rage, domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse, depression, and even suicide. "

"A must for our community to wake up and recognize boys are abused too."

The Leader of this conference shares some tips on steps to Healing.

"August 16th, 1999, that's the day I actually started living," says Daniel Marquez, a survivor of childhood and adult substance abuse. Marquez was sexually abused for the first time by his neighbor when he was only five years old.

You will hear from a survivor of abuse and how he has healed from his traumatic past at 5/6 pm.

