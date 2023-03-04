The Indian Wells tennis garden kicked off the 2023 BNP Paribas open with a family day event, bringing out hundreds of people.

Families with children of all ages were invited to the Garden for a fun afternoon of activities on and off the court!

There was live music, trampolines, obstacle courses, arts and crafts, ice cream, and more.

"We've missed it for the last three years due to me being in the Marine Corps stationed in Missouri," says John Huckabe, a Desert Hot Springs Resident. "But this is our first year back, and it's just as fun as we remember."

Huckabee was happy to have his family of 7, including in-laws, nieces, and nephews, out in the sun enjoying the tennis matches and watching his family dance and enjoy obstacle courses. "We got to do activities, and we gotta do the limbo, and I just like bending," says Huckabee's niece Kennedi Gall. "Watching the people play tennis" was Jaxson Gall's favorite part of Family Day. "And I do know how to play tennis, by the way."

It was indeed a family affair. Huckabee's daughter was all smiles when she said her favorite part was the FREE ice cream from Ben and Jerry's and being able to dance with her cousin Kennedi.