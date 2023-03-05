Skip to Content
World No. 1, five-time champion Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells

BNP Paribas Open tournament officials announced Sunday night that Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the tournament.

Reports say Djokovic's unvaccinated status remains the deciding factor.

This is the fourth-straight year Djokovic will not be in the field.

The five-time champion has the tournament record with 20 consecutive wins from 2014 to 2017.

