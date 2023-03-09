San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dept investigating deaths in mountain communities following snowstorm

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is investigating 13 deaths in mountain communities that occurred during a snowstorm in late February. As of March 9, only one death has been connected to the storm.

"When reviewing these deaths, the preliminary assessment is only one of these had a direct correlation to the weather. The decedent died at the hospital as the result of a traffic accident during the storm," reads a news release by the agency.

Four of the people who died were either on hospice or died in the hospital. The eight remaining deaths are under investigation.

"The preliminary information we have at this time, is the circumstances observed at the scenes did not present as weather related," the agency noted. "Many of the deceased had significant medical histories or chronic conditions."

Seven of the people who died have been transported to the Coroner’s Division for additional investigation.

The remaining decedent was released to a mortuary, as additional investigation at the Coroner’s Office was not warranted.

"Death is a tragic experience, it’s because of this we have a process in place to assess the scene and to document the facts and evidence. While our preliminary findings are these seven deaths are not storm related, our expert Coroner investigators will continue their work to make a final determination. This process is important, and it will take time. As we complete the investigations the findings will be updated - first to the families and then to the public," writes the agency.

For frequently asked questions about the Coroner’s Division or to review the online death registry visit, https://wp.sbcounty.gov/sheriff/divisions/coroner/

02/26/2023 at 0337 hours, Bear Valley Community Hospital (Big Bear Station) 702301479

Incident type:

Death Investigation. 39 y/o female died in the emergency room after being struck by a vehicle in Fawnskin. Remains transported to the Coroner Division.

Abbreviated Case Summary:

Incident investigation being conducted by California Highway Patrol.



Incident type:

Death Investigation. 65 y/o female home death. No known medical history. Had complained of flu like symptoms. No trauma or suspicious circumstances. Remains transported to the Coroner Division. Abbreviated Case Summary:

Apparent natural death at home by 65-year-old female with flu like symptoms. Her family requested friend respond to check on decedent. She was last known to be alive on 02/27/2023 and was found by the friend who responded to check on her on 02/28/2023. No evidence the weather, lack of food, or other resources contributed to the death.



Death Investigation. 77 y/o female home death. Last seen alive one week prior to discovery. Limited medical history and unknown primary care physician. No trauma or suspicious circumstances. Remains transported to the Coroner Division.

Abbreviated Case Summary:

Apparent natural death at home, 77-year-old female found deceased by her landlord. He last saw her the week prior in the downstairs unit of the property. He went to check in with her and found her deceased on the floor. There were no injuries or trauma noted on the body. The decedent had documented medical history including medications, it was unknown when she was last treated by her doctor. There was no evidence the weather, a lack of food or resources contributed to the death.



Death Investigation. 77 y/o male home death. Discovered after a welfare check. Last known to be alive on 02/28/2023. Unknown medical history. No trauma or suspicious circumstances. Remains transported to the Coroner Division.

Abbreviated Case summary:

Apparent natural death, 77-year-old male last known to be alive on 02/28/2023 at approximately 1030 hours. When family was unable to reach him by telephone, they requested a welfare check on 03/02/2023. Deputies could not reach the residence; a neighbor was able to force entry and found him deceased in bed in the home. SBCSD Deputies were able to reach the residence with advanced equipment on 03/03/2023 to perform the removal. The decedent did not receive regular medical care, nor had a primary care physician. There was no indication the weather or a lack of food or resources contributed to the death, only delayed the removal from the home.



702301673

Death Investigation. 33 y/o male home death. Limited medical history. No trauma or suspicious circumstances. Remains transported to the Coroner Division. Abbreviated Case Summary:

Apparent natural death at home, 33-year-old male found dead in bedroom by family. He was last seen alive the night prior. History of limited medical conditions. No trauma or injuries seen. There was no indication the weather or a lack or food or resources contributed to the death. Remains transported to the Coroner Division.



702301678

Death Investigation. 62 y/o male home death. Discovered after a welfare check. Last known to be alive on 02/19/2023. Unknown medical history or next of kin. No trauma or suspicious circumstances. Remains transported to the Coroner Division. Abbreviated Case Summary:

Apparent natural death at home, 62 y/o male had complaints of feeling sick and taking over the counter medication. He did not respond to neighbors when they went to check on him on a few days later. He was found deceased at home. No known family and no confirmed medical history. No evidence to indicate death was related to weather event or lack of food or resources.



702301721

Death Investigation: Death Investigation. 46 y/o female home death. Discovered after welfare check. Extensive mental health history. No known medical history. No trauma or suspicious circumstances. Remains transported to the Coroner Division. Abbreviated Case Summary:

Apparent natural death, 46-year-old female found deceased in her residence. Last known to be alive approximately one week prior. There was no evidence at the scene to indicate the death was related to the weather event or lack of food or resources.



702301723

Death investigation. 93 y/o female home death. Significant medical history. No trauma or suspicious circumstances. Remains released to funeral home. Abbreviated Case Summary:

Apparent natural death, 93-year-old female found deceased at home by neighbor. She was found with no injuries or trauma noted on the body, she had diagnosed medical history. No suspicious circumstances were found in the home. There was no evidence the death was related to the weather event or lack of food or resources.



702301785

Death Investigation. 68y/o male home death. Well documented medical history. No trauma or injuries found, and no suspicious circumstances found in the home. Remains transported to the Coroner Division. Abbreviated Case Summary:

Apparent natural death at home, last known to be alive the day prior. Found unresponsive in bed. Documented medical history and primary doctor. No local family was known. There was no indication the death was related to the weather event or lack of food or resources.

