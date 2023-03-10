Sacred Heart School students fundraising to sing at the Vatican

The choir students from Sacred Heart School in Palm Desert are getting quite the opportunity to sing in Vatican City and Italy.

30 of the students will be attending the trip.

Elyse Hendrix, a choir student said the group will be going to Venice, Assisi, Florence, and the Vatican.

As a Catholic School, Hendrix said this is a great opportunity for them.

The group is set to leave the day after Christmas. They are trying to raise as much money as they can to help pay for it all.

Elena Pineda, the Choir Director at the school said in 2019 former students were able to get the same experience these students will.

But not only is it a great opportunity to show off what they've been practicing throughout the year but also a learning experience.

“They’ll learn a little about the Italian language, Italian culture, Italian food, and of course rehearsing for everything they’ll be doing," she explained. "This is something that when we went before the children told me afterward, and when they spoke at different places, I was very surprised, to be honest with how much they got out of it.”

You can help the group out through any one of its fundraisers or GoFundMe account.