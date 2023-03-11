Skip to Content
Published 8:57 AM

City of Indio: Second Saturday Center Stage concert series

Indio is Taking Center Stage as one of the musical hubs in the Coachella Valley. Second Saturdays Center Stage in Indio presents Live music bands performing in the park.

This event is a FREE community concert series for all ages. Enjoy family activities, local food vendors, and craft beer. It gets chilly in the valley in the evenings, so you should come dressed for the weather.

The band that will be featured today is called Nutty, a blend of Jazz and Classic Rock. Bring your dancing shoes!

Saturday, March 11th, 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smurr Street and Indio Blvd.
Indio, California 92201

