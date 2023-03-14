Three Americans advance to quarterfinals following jam-packed Tuesday at Indian Wells

We've talked all tournament long about the strength of American tennis, the resurgence of the stars and stripes in the sport.

That was on display Tuesday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden as three Americans punched their ticket to the quarterfinal round after wins in their respective 4th round.

TAYLOR FRITZ

Fritz advances 🙌



His 18th win on Indian Wells soil def. Fucsovics 6-4, 6-3. #TennisParadise | @Taylor_Fritz97 pic.twitter.com/naEekUYubn — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 14, 2023

FRANCES TIAFOE

Career win No. 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ 🥳@FTiafoe ticks another milestone with his 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tabilo. Up next, Norrie in the QFs.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/MtAthectPH — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 15, 2023

COCO GAUFF

COLD 🥶@CocoGauff survives an absolute roller coaster against Peterson 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to claim her spot in the QFs!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/jWmCWbdTrF — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 14, 2023

QUARTERFINALS

The "elite eight" are set for men's and women's singles following an action-packed Tuesday which featured 16 singles matches in the round of 16.

