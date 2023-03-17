The Berger Foundation Iceplex at Acrisure Arena hosts St. Patty’s Day skate event

The Berger Foundation Iceplex is hosting a trio of events starting Friday for kids of all ages.

On March 17, the St. Patrick's Day Skate is happening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Those who wear a St. Patrick's Day costume can receive a free skate rental.

On March 18 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., there will be a theatrical ice show experience hosted by Olympic Champion Dorothy Hamill. The event will also include U.S. Champion Alissa Czisny and US Open Champions Kseniya Ponomaryova, and Collin Brubaker.

On March 22 there will be a Glow Skate from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be neon-in-the-dark ice skating, giveaways, House DJ, and more fun.

Parking for the events will be available on the main lot at no charge for Iceplex guests.

For more on the programs offered you can visit the Berger Iceplex Foundation website.