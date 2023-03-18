The Rotary clubs of Palm Springs presents their 11th Annual PS Chalk Art Festival

You have another day to check out the 11th annual Palm Springs chalk art festival.

It continues Sunday, March 19th, with artists from across the country participating. The Public is welcome to come and view the artwork.

On Saturday, vendors lined up near the Marilyn Monroe statue to sell their goods, and attendees enjoyed music from a live band. Professional artists were seen painting a variety of art pieces with chalk.

Last year's first-place winner says he is creating a tribute to Jason David Frank, the green power ranger who passed away last year.

"I met Jason a few times that a few comic cons have happened on the East Coast," says Jason Nathan, 2023 P.S. Chalf Art first place winner. "And he's definitely; I think any 90s baby will relate like he's like a personal hero to many of us. And I always knew I wanted to make a proper mural after his death by just feeling like, well, what's the proper way to do it? Well, I feel it's appropriate to do it here."

"It's like a little small stream," says Elena Orr, youth artist. "And then the flowers are present like something blooming in that stream. So even when you're giving our whole heart out, there's something in the good of it."

There is a kid's zone as well.

Mattea Wincure won first place, Elena Orr placed second, and Catherine Lee won third place in their grade level.

Artists competed for cash prizes. For the second year in a row, Joel Nathan won first place in the professional artist competition with his tribute to Jason David Frank, the green power ranger.

The event is being presented by the Rotary Clubs of Palm Springs.