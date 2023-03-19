Fashion Week El Paseo highlights a youth emergency crisis center at their fashion show

During Fashion Week El Paseo, Michael Costello returns with his latest couture collection. As the fashion show commences in the valley, a local agency will benefit financially from the show.

Benefiting Charity: SafeHouse of the Desert

"We're very proud and honored to have been chosen," says Julie Hale, the Fund Development Director of Safehouse of the Desert. There are hundreds of really worthy nonprofits in the Coachella Valley. And it was very special to us to be chosen by Bobbi Lampros and her group at the Desert Fashion Week."

Hale says they wanted to highlight Safehouse because COVID impacted their fundraising efforts negatively. She says they have been having issues raising funds ever since the start of the pandemic. She hopes that events like this will bring more attention to the shelter.

"So this is kind of our first step back out into the community to let them know we're still here," says Hale. "We're still serving youth. And we could still use those donations."

As for the fashion show, The designer, Michael Costello, has a client roster that includes Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, and Beyoncé. He grew up in Palm Springs and opened his first store on Palm Canyon Drive when he was only 15 years old.

You can stop by the Safehouse booth at the Fashion Show, where they will have a silent auction and jewelry hand-made by the youth who went through their program.

The Michael Costello Show

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Time: Cocktail Reception 7:00 PM / Fashion Show 8:00 PM, at The Garden at El Paseo 73545 El Paseo, Palm Desert, CA 92260, USA