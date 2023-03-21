Desert Regional Medical Center offers Educational Outreach Programs

Desert Regional Medical Center (DRMC) has several Educational Outreach Programs to teach locals what to do in certain situations.

Some of the programs include Stop the Bleed, Pedestrian Safety, and Preventing a Fall.

Stop the Bleed is a program that teaches individuals what to do if they are caught in an active shooter situation, and someone is bleeding in front of them.

Pedestrian Safety offers tips on how to be more aware as a driver and pedestrian to avoid accidents. The hospital said that Palm Springs has a high rate of pedestrian/vehicle injuries when compared to national averages.

The Preventing a Fall program offers safety tips to decrease fall risk and know more if your health affects your risk of you falling.

If you have any questions about the programs you can contact 760-323-6511 and ask for the Injury Prevention Coordinator. You can also set up a date for the coordinator to come out and host free classes for employees.

The hospital is hosting a celebration on March 21 at 10:00 a.m. in the Stergio's Building in honor of becoming a Level One Trauma Center. The programs will be offered at the celebration for anyone who wishes to take part.