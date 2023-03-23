Child abuse awareness website helps raise money for Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center

FightChildAbuse.org is helping the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center (BSCC) raise money by having children submit drawings answering the prompt, "What does safety look like to you?"

The center has used art as a type of therapy for its patients for years. Araceli Martinez, a licensed marriage and family therapist at BSCC said this is a way for children to express themselves.

"We’re able to see children express [themselves] when words are not enough or words are not sufficient," she said. "They’re able to do a lot of other things besides using their words to articulate their experience or their trauma.”

Art therapy doesn't just include putting paint on paper but using different art mediums to get creative. From knitting, rock painting, creating murals, graffiti, and even jewelry making.

In honor of March being Youth Art Month, FightChildAbuse.org is helping the center raise money. Children across the country can submit a piece that answers, What does safety look like to you?

One special winner will have the opportunity to have their piece of art displayed in the center's traveling exhibit called, Overcam.

The money raised from each submission will help continue the art therapy programs at BSCC.