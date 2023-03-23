Family of missing pregnant woman issue statement on police news release

The family of a pregnant woman last seen a month ago in Beaumont have issued a statement in response to a police news release.

Cajairah Jae Fraise, 22, was last seen the night of Feb. 23 in Beaumont. She was nine months pregnant at the time of her disappearance. Police believe she is either very close or has had the baby.

Fraise is a black female adult, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 154 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has seen Cajairah, please contact the Beaumont Police Department by dialing 911 or the non-emergency line at 951-769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.

On Wednesday, Beaumont police released a press release detailing their efforts in the investigation, which included distributing information in hospitals in San Bernardino and Riverside counties and Nevada.

One line in the press release caught the attention of some people.

"At this time Detectives have requested additional resources but are also finding the family is not cooperatively working with detectives in providing the necessary additional information to assist detectives in bringing Cajairah home," police wrote.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia was able to get a hold of Cajairah's family to get their side of issue with the investigation. In a statement from the family refuted claims that the family has not cooperated with the investigation.

"Cajairah’s family cooperated 100% with Beaumont detectives within their ability to do so," the statement reads.