Family of missing pregnant woman issue statement on police news release
The family of a pregnant woman last seen a month ago in Beaumont have issued a statement in response to a police news release.
Cajairah Jae Fraise, 22, was last seen the night of Feb. 23 in Beaumont. She was nine months pregnant at the time of her disappearance. Police believe she is either very close or has had the baby.
Fraise is a black female adult, 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 154 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
If anyone has seen Cajairah, please contact the Beaumont Police Department by dialing 911 or the non-emergency line at 951-769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.
On Wednesday, Beaumont police released a press release detailing their efforts in the investigation, which included distributing information in hospitals in San Bernardino and Riverside counties and Nevada.
One line in the press release caught the attention of some people.
"At this time Detectives have requested additional resources but are also finding the family is not cooperatively working with detectives in providing the necessary additional information to assist detectives in bringing Cajairah home," police wrote.
News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia was able to get a hold of Cajairah's family to get their side of issue with the investigation. In a statement from the family refuted claims that the family has not cooperated with the investigation.
"Cajairah’s family cooperated 100% with Beaumont detectives within their ability to do so," the statement reads.
Statement from the Family of Cajairah Fraise in Response to Press Release
"When the family stopped at the Jack In the Box, to use restroom and get food, Cajairah felt
it was best for her to get some fresh air and get out the car for her own mental health, as
was common for her those days. The family was directed by other civilians, that she had
walked south, however her family did not see her, and immediately called 911.
The missing person report was requested on the night of February 23, 2023, when Officer
Becerra responded to the call. The family was not made aware that Officer Becerra did not
file the missing person report, since the call was made for a missing person, the officer
was dispatched, and family thought the report was done. On February 24, 2023, Officer
Perez called the mother to find out if they found her and asked did, they want to proceed
with the missing person report. Her mother was confused because her mother knew that
they had requested the missing person report to be done last night by Officer Becerra.
Officer Perez said he would call Officer Becerra for the information.
The family reached out to surrounding businesses to view video footage independently,
but because of lack of support or sense of urgency from Beaumont PD resulted in all video
footage EXPIRING in locating Cajairah, except for the school’s footage.
Cajairah’s family was never provided the images of Cajairah that were placed on social
media of her walking behind the school, her family discovered images online with the
public.
Cajairah’s family provided detectives all information on social media posts, friends, cell
phone records, phone numbers to family members, distributed her missing person flyer
through social media with paid advertisements, placed flyers throughout the city of
Beaumont on posts and inside local businesses, contacted hospitals daily, motels daily,
mental health hospitals. Additionally, Cajairah’s family searched by foot the fields behind
Jack In the Box, with dogs and manually posted flyers the same day that the search was
conducted by the Beaumont PD drones on 3/7. Cajairah’s family searched the area by car
many days and stood in front of local businesses giving out flyers.
Beaumont did not put her into National Missing and UnIdentified Persons System
(NAMUS), because of their low since of urgency. Beaumont Police Department’s focus
stayed between friends, family and friends of family, rather than any outside
investigations.
The family of Cajairah Fraise is demanding justice that Beaumont Police Department hold
Live Press Conference for our missing daughter."