Two Adelanto residents arrested in connection with shooting at Palm Desert mall parking lot

Two additional suspects in a shooting that damaged the Palm Desert mall have been arrested, authorities announced.

On Wednesday,

The car-to-car shooting happened back on Feb. 2, on the JCPenny side of the mall parking lot. Police said over 40 rounds were fired in the gang-related shooting.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, however, at least one of the windows at JCPenney were damaged.

Two people of interest were originally in custody for shooting. We've reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. to confirm whether these two suspects were charged with the shooting.

During the investigation, authorities identified two additional suspects, two 19-year-olds from Adelanto.

On Wednesday, the Palm Desert Investigations Bureau and Riverside County Gang Impact Team served a search warrant in the 11100 block of Hyattsville Street in Adelanto.

The agency confirmed that both suspects were arrested and face attempted murder charges. Both have been booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Investigator William Hickok at the Palm Desert Station by calling 760–836–1600.

